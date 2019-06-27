user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Ericsson to get first 2019 test with Alfa Romeo

  • Published on 27 Jun 2019 17:47
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Marcus Ericsson will return to the seat of a Formula 1 car next week as he tests for Alfa Romeo.

The Swede left the Hinwil squad formerly named Sauber at the end of the 2018 season and switched to IndyCar, where he has so far picked up one podium finish.

Ericsson has remained the third driver of Alfa Romeo since his departure from a full-time seat but hasn't featured at any test event up to now.

Alfa Romeo, who took over the Sauber team after acting as its title sponsor in 2018, replaced its line-up this year as Charles Leclerc moved to Ferrari, bringing in Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi. 

Alfa Romeo will be testing for Pirelli at the Red Bull Ring following the Austrian Grand Prix weekend as part of the Italian marque's test plan in 2019
 

Test calendar for 2020 tyres
 

Date Location Tyre Team (s)
2 - 3 April Bahrain Dry Toro Rosso + McLaren
14 - 15 May Barcelona Dry Ferrari + Racing Point
28 - 29 May Paul Ricard Wet Ferrari (day 1) + Red Bull (day 1 + 2)
2 - 3 July Spielberg Dry Alfa Romeo
16-17 July Silverstone Dry Red Bull + Williams
10 - 11 September Paul Ricard Dry Mercedes

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari end Mercedes' run of race wins in Austria?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

SE Marcus Ericsson 9
  • Team Sauber
  • Points 18
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 81
  • Country Sweden
  • Date of b. Sep 2 1990 (28)
  • Place of b. Kumla, Sweden
  • Weight 63 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Pirelli
  • Team name Pirelli
  • Base Milan, Italy
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar