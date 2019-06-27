user icon
How to watch the Austrian GP this weekend

  • Published on 27 Jun 2019 17:15
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The ninth round of the world championship takes place at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, which hosts the Austrian Grand Prix.

Mercedes will be looking to continue its strong run of races, as it can match the record for the most consecutive races won by a single team.

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, all free practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1. Channel 4 will be running with highlight packages of qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Formula 2 and Formula 3 junior championships will also be running this weekend, with the time displayed below.
 

Formula 1

Sky Sports F1

           Session           Local Time                 BST
                FP1          Fri, 11:00 - 12:30        Fri, 10:00 - 11:30
                FP2          Fri, 15:00 - 16:30        Fri, 14:00 - 15:30
                FP3          Sat, 12:00 - 13:00        Sat,11:00 - 12:00
           Qualifying          Sat, 15:00 - 16:00       Sat, 14:00 - 15:00
    Austrian Grand Prix              Sun, 15:10            Sun, 14:10


Channel 4 highlights 
 

                       Session                BST
                        Qualifying             Sat, 18:30
                 Austrian Grand Prix             Sun, 19:00

 

Formula 2

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1
 

          Session          Local Time              BST
            Practice             Fri, 13:00           Fri, 12:00
           Qualifying             Fri, 16:55           Fri, 15:55
             Race 1             Sat, 16:45           Sat, 15:45
             Race 2             Sun, 11:00           Sun, 10:00


Formula 3 

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1
 

          Session          Local Time               BST
            Practice             Fri, 09:35           Fri, 08:35
           Qualifying             Fri, 17:50           Fri, 16:50
             Race 1             Sat, 10:25           Sat, 09:25
             Race 2             Sun, 09:35           Sun, 08:35

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,832

    Also, there is F1TV for us Swedes now... Rest in pieces, Viasat! >:D

    • + 0
    • Jun 27 2019 - 18:08


