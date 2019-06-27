user icon
Pirelli announces tyre compounds for Belgium and Japan

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Belgian and Japanese Grands Prix later this year.

The Italian marque has opted for the hardest combination of rubber in its range, as it will arrive at both events with the C1, C2 and C3 compounds.

Belgium, which marks the first race after the summer break, will be the fourth time that we see the hardest C1 compound after its use in Bahrain, Spain and Great Britain. 

Pirelli has not yet indicated what tyres will be brought to the Italian Grand Prix that precedes the race in Belgium.

In Belgium and Japan, the C5 [hard] tyre will be marked by a white side wall, the C2 [medium] will be identified with a yellow line, and the [soft] C3 will have red side walls.

 

Grand Prix

       C1

    C2

      C3    C4         C5
Australia         X        X       X           
Bahrain        X       X        X                   
China         X        X         X         
Azerbaijan         X        X       X           
Monaco                     X       X            X
Spain        X       X         X    
Canada            X       X            X
France         X        X       X  
Austria          X        X       X  
Great Britain        X       X        X    
Germany         X        X       X  
Hungary         X        X       X  
Belgium        X       X        X    
Italy          
Singapore            X       X           X
Russia         X        X        X  
Japan       X        X        X    

