Gasly not worried about Red Bull future

Pierre Gasly says he is not worried about potentially losing his seat at Red Bull amid his current poor form.
Last time out in France, the 23-year-old crossed the line in 11th place, but was bumped up into the points following a post-race penalty for Daniel Ricciardo.
Rumours have been circulating about the future of Gasly at the team, with Daniil Kvyat waiting in the wings for a potential return to the energy drink squad.
But Gasly insists that he is not fearful of his future at Red Bull.
"No not really," he said when asked about his situation. "No one is happy but I'm the first one not happy with the performance. I'm a racing driver and I feel we are far from showing the potential that we have.
"That's not pleasant and nobody is happy about it. At the moment, it's about trying to focus on putting everything together. From my side, there are things we can do better as well.
"We can all do better but we're clearly not showing the potential. That's the main thing to focus on at the moment."
Gasly says that his side of the Red Bull garage is searching for a baseline that it can build on and become consistent, which may offer a thread of more competitive weekends.
"It's a bit consistent," Gasly said of his current struggles. "Some sessions we are fast, some we are not so it's just a matter of finding a consistent base.
"It's important for us to find what works and then go every weekend, building from that base that at the moment we're struggling to find."
xoya
Posts: 377
I wouldn't be worried about something nonexistent either.
All joking aside, he really should be.
Ram Samartha
Posts: 710
I think he should be worried. He seems to casual about his whole drive. "We can all do better but we're clearly not showing the potential." Don't you mean "I" not "we" son? I feel sorry for the guy but I felt sorry for Daniil when he go shifted/shafted.
calle.itw
Posts: 6,832
So I have another Hunchback of Notredame/F1 crossover to edit now...
Marko: NOW THAT WE HAVE ALL THE EVIDENC..
Gasly: Objection!
Marko: OVERRULED!
Gasly: Wait! I object!
Marko: SILENCE!
Patentprutser
Posts: 286
He has a new engineer at his team, that is maybe his only delay of getting kicked out. He is lacking driver skills to adapt to the car, his pace in an RB especially during the race, is far from the potential of the car, where Max is better than the car. That only makes the gap between both bigger. If Gasly doesn't worry about his seat, he can't be serious and if he is, it would be a reason to sack him right away