user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Albon set to take Austria grid penalty for new Honda engine

  • Published on 27 Jun 2019 12:31
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alexander Albon is set to be handed a grid penalty for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, as he is fitted with the Spec 3 Honda engine.

Honda introduced the upgrade at the French Grand Prix last weekend, but it was just Daniil Kvyat that received it for Toro Rosso, which sent him to the back of the gird.

Albon confirmed that he would take the updated power unit in the coming races, with Toro Rosso and Honda opting to install the engine at the Red Bull Ring.

Albon will take on a new combustion engine and turbocharger for the Austrian round, which is the ninth event of the 2019 season.

Although he is only now reaching the limit for the number of turbochargers that can be used penalty-free, he is using his fourth engine this weekend, which means a 10-place grid drop.

Should a driver incur a grid penalty of 15 places or more, they are automatically assigned to the back of the grid, which means taking on a new energy store or control electronics this weekend would see the Thai-British driver meet that fate.

Speaking about the upgraded engine in France, both Kvyat and Red Bull's Max Verstappen confirmed that the upgrade was only minor, and wouldn't provide a major speed advantage. 


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,579

    expected, but maybe it will help him come back through the field

    • + 0
    • Jun 27 2019 - 12:36

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari end Mercedes' run of race wins in Austria?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

TH Alexander Albon 23
cour-pic
  • Country Thailand
  • Date of b. Mar 23 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Londen, Thailand
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar