Minor changes made to Red Bull Ring ahead of Austrian GP

A number of small changes have been made to the Red Bull Ring facility in anticipation of the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Last weekend at the French Grand Prix, race director Michael Masi confirmed that there would be a number of "back of house tidy ups" for the event.

Masi's race notes now confirm the changes, with new drainage installed at Turns 2 and 3, while a new concrete wall and debris fence has been placed at Turn 3.

The concrete areas at Turns 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 have all been extended. Also at Turn 4, the run-off area has been reconfigured and extended.

The first safety car line has moved and is now located approximately 190 metres closer to the pit entry.

As it was for the 2018 event, there will be three DRS zones for the drivers to utilise through Turns 10 to 1, 1 to 3 and 3 to 4.

The notes also explain that if a driver overshoots the corner at Turn 6, there is a small road along the front of the tyre barrier which leads back onto the track before Turn 7, which drivers must use when necessary.