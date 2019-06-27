Preview: The 2019 Austrian Grand Prix

The Red Bull Ring, formerly the A1 Ring, will be the venue for the ninth race of 2019, as it hosts the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. The circuit is the second shortest circuit of the current calendar, as the cars race between the Austrian Alps at high speeds.

The circuit

Spielberg is the location of the Red Bull Ring, hosting its sixth race in the turbo hybrid era. The very first Austrian GP was held in 1964, not on the current circuit, but at Zeltweg Airfield. The circuit is 4,326 kilometers long and with at roughly 66 seconds, the circuit has the shortest lap time on the calendar.

With a number of long straights, the track is very fast with a relatively simple layout, but that doesn't make the track any easier, as the slightest mistake can have big consequences on this track.

Length of the circuit 4,326 meters Number of racing laps 71 Total racing distance 307,146 kilometres Lap record 1:06.957 (Kimi Raikkonen, 2018)



Just like last season, the circuit has three DRS zones. The drivers can open their rear wing flap between turns 2 and 3, 3 and 4 and 15 and 1.



Driving direction Clockwise Number of turns 10 (3 to the left, 7 to the right) Distance from the start to the first corner 216.9 meters Braking points of more than 2G 6, of which 3 heavy Percentage on full power 56-65 per cent Highest lateral G-force 3.7 G in turn 11 Length of the pits below the limiter 359 meters Duration of the drive through the pits 16.1 seconds Fuel consumption Low Side of pole position Left Tyre compounds C2, C3, C4 The opportunity of a safety car Average Chance of rain Average



Tyre selections



Driver C2 C3 C4 Lewis Hamilton 2 2 9 Valtteri Bottas 1 3 9 Sebastian Vettel 2 4 7 Charles Leclerc 1 5 7 Max Verstappen 1 4 8 Pierre Gasly 1 3 9 Daniel Ricciardo 1 3 9 Nico Hulkenberg 2 2 9 Kevin Magnussen 2 2 9 Romain Grosjean 1 3 9 Carlos Sainz 2 3 8 Lando Norris 2 3 8 Sergio Perez 2 4 7 Lance Stroll 2 4 7 Kimi Raikkonen 1 3 9 Antonio Giovinazzi 2 2 9 Daniil Kvyat 1 3 9 Alexander Albon 2 2 9 George Russell 2 2 9 Robert Kubica 1 3 9



The contenders

Mercedes will be the favourites once more heading into the season as it looks to continue its domination of the 2019 season. Ferrari will be looking to make use of its high top speed around the circuit and attempt to claim its first win of the season. A smooth weekend may see Ferrari within a shot of challenging the Silver Arrows.

Last year in Austria

Last year, Red Bull Racing won its home race in Austria for the first time, as Max Verstappen was the first to cross the finish line. In a race where both Mercedes drivers did not make it to the end, Verstappen cleverly stayed ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel. Haas also made an impression, as Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen came home in fourth and fifth.



Best time FP1 1:04.839 (Hamilton) Best time FP2 1:04.579 (Hamilton) Best time FP3 1:04.070 (Vettel) Best time Q1 1:04.080 (Hamilton) Best time Q2 1:03.577 (Vettel) Best time Q3 1:03.130 (Bottas) Fastest racing lap 1:06.957 (Raikkonen) Total race time 1 hour 21 minutes and 56 seconds Average speed 226.1 kilometres per hour Highest top speed 350.6 kilometres per hour Podium Verstappen - Raikkonen - Vettel Winning strategy 1 stop, on lap 15 Total number of stops 29 Number of retirements 5



Weather

The weather forecast for the Grand Prix of Austria looks excellent. The temperature will rise to around 30 degrees celsius during the weekend and the drivers do not have to worry about rain showers, as it appears that all days will remain virtually clear.

SPIELBERG WEATHER

Trivia

The short track length often leads to exciting qualifying sessions. Four of the last six pole positions from the circuit were decided by less than one tenth.

Alain Prost is the most successful driver in Austria with 3 wins. Mercedes' former driver Nico Rosberg is the most successful driver of recent years, with back-to-back victories in 2014 and 2015.

David Coulthard finished four times in second place at the Austrian Grand Prix. He eventually won the event in 2001. The Scot has more podium places on the track than any other driver.