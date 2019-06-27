user icon
Preview: The 2019 Austrian Grand Prix

  • Published on 27 Jun 2019 13:44
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Red Bull Ring, formerly the A1 Ring, will be the venue for the ninth race of 2019, as it hosts the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. The circuit is the second shortest circuit of the current calendar, as the cars race between the Austrian Alps at high speeds. 

The circuit

Spielberg is the location of the Red Bull Ring, hosting its sixth race in the turbo hybrid era. The very first Austrian GP was held in 1964, not on the current circuit, but at Zeltweg Airfield. The circuit is 4,326 kilometers long and with at roughly 66 seconds, the circuit has the shortest lap time on the calendar.

With a number of long straights, the track is very fast with a relatively simple layout, but that doesn't make the track any easier, as the slightest mistake can have big consequences on this track.

Length of the circuit 4,326 meters
Number of racing laps 71
Total racing distance 307,146 kilometres
Lap record 1:06.957 (Kimi Raikkonen, 2018)


Just like last season, the circuit has three DRS zones. The drivers can open their rear wing flap between turns 2 and 3, 3 and 4 and 15 and 1.
 

Driving direction Clockwise
Number of turns 10 (3 to the left, 7 to the right)
Distance from the start to the first corner 216.9 meters
Braking points of more than 2G 6, of which 3 heavy
Percentage on full power 56-65 per cent
Highest lateral G-force 3.7 G in turn 11
Length of the pits below the limiter 359 meters
Duration of the drive through the pits 16.1 seconds
Fuel consumption Low
Side of pole position Left
Tyre compounds C2, C3, C4
The opportunity of a safety car Average
Chance of rain Average


Tyre selections
 

Driver C2 C3 C4
Lewis Hamilton 2 2 9
Valtteri Bottas 1 3 9
Sebastian Vettel 2 4 7
Charles Leclerc 1 5 7
Max Verstappen 1 4 8
Pierre Gasly 1 3 9
Daniel Ricciardo 1 3 9
Nico Hulkenberg 2 2 9
Kevin Magnussen 2 2 9
Romain Grosjean 1 3 9
Carlos Sainz 2 3 8
Lando Norris 2 3 8
Sergio Perez 2 4 7
Lance Stroll 2 4 7
Kimi Raikkonen 1 3 9
Antonio Giovinazzi 2 2 9
Daniil Kvyat 1 3 9
Alexander Albon 2 2 9
George Russell 2 2 9
Robert Kubica 1 3 9


The contenders

Mercedes will be the favourites once more heading into the season as it looks to continue its domination of the 2019 season. Ferrari will be looking to make use of its high top speed around the circuit and attempt to claim its first win of the season. A smooth weekend may see Ferrari within a shot of challenging the Silver Arrows.

Last year in Austria

Last year, Red Bull Racing won its home race in Austria for the first time, as Max Verstappen was the first to cross the finish line. In a race where both Mercedes drivers did not make it to the end, Verstappen cleverly stayed ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel. Haas also made an impression, as Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen came home in fourth and fifth.
 

Best time FP1 1:04.839 (Hamilton)
Best time FP2 1:04.579 (Hamilton)
Best time FP3 1:04.070 (Vettel)
Best time Q1 1:04.080 (Hamilton)
Best time Q2 1:03.577 (Vettel)
Best time Q3 1:03.130 (Bottas)
Fastest racing lap 1:06.957 (Raikkonen)
Total race time 1 hour 21 minutes and 56 seconds
Average speed 226.1 kilometres per hour
Highest top speed 350.6 kilometres per hour
Podium Verstappen - Raikkonen - Vettel
Winning strategy 1 stop, on lap 15
Total number of stops 29
Number of retirements 5


Weather

The weather forecast for the Grand Prix of Austria looks excellent. The temperature will rise to around 30 degrees celsius during the weekend and the drivers do not have to worry about rain showers, as it appears that all days will remain virtually clear.
SPIELBERG WEATHER

Trivia

The short track length often leads to exciting qualifying sessions. Four of the last six pole positions from the circuit were decided by less than one tenth.

Alain Prost is the most successful driver in Austria with 3 wins. Mercedes' former driver Nico Rosberg is the most successful driver of recent years, with back-to-back victories in 2014 and 2015.

David Coulthard finished four times in second place at the Austrian Grand Prix. He eventually won the event in 2001. The Scot has more podium places on the track than any other driver.


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

