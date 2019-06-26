user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Hamilton: F1 can't turn its back on British GP

  • Published on 26 Jun 2019 15:40
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has urged Formula 1 and Liberty Meia to not turn its back on Silverstone amid doubt over the future of the event.

The circuit's contract to host an F1 championship round expires after the current season, after the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) activated a clause in its contract in 2017.

MOREHamilton: Teams shouldn't be involved in designing the future of F1

It is believed that discussions are ongoing over an event for 2020 and beyond, with talks set to continue at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton believes that the sport can't see the UK disappear from the calendar as it's the foundation of the sport, coupled with Silverstone being an "awesome" place.

“I truly believe Liberty have got to keep Formula 1 in the UK and particularly Silverstone,” said Hamilton.

“It is an awesome track, an awesome place, with one of the biggest attendances of the season. You can’t turn your back on that.

"There are some really awesome circuits and Silverstone is one of those. The UK is the foundation of what this sport is.

“If you take away the legendary races and you are left with only new ones, you lose all of the history and culture of what makes Formula 1 what it is.”

Two new races will feature on next year's calendar, as Vietnam makes its first appearance on the schedule, while the Dutch Grand Prix returns for the first time since 1985.


Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 710

    There was a good article in Forbes last month about the negotiations. "According to the FT, the BRDC has offered $19.5 million (£15 million) a year whilst Liberty is demanding $23.5 million." Seems like a pretty big gap. It seems to me that from a business perspective if your market cannot support a product then you move to markets that will support the product. F1 wants to grow its fan base not fight to keep races in places that can't support them. If the BRDC really want to keep the race at Silverstone they could probably start a gofundme page and get the loyal British race fans to fund the balance. Even a private citizen could start such a page as I don't have much faith in the BRDC's ability to be successful businessmen.

    • + 0
    • Jun 26 2019 - 17:56
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,773

      I agree. The BRDC has been complaining and whining about this since forever. As far as I know Silverstone can suck it. How the hell do they manage to host one of the top 3 races of the year, with record attendance year after year, and then still struggle. No, this is not Liberty's problem. Maybe Brands Hatch is available.

      • + 0
      • Jun 27 2019 - 02:11
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 110

    No sure, Silverstone isn't the only venue to be experiencing the reality of finances, even the teams are facing it - Liberty cannot be pushing up the ante when all else around is struggling. Needs to get real, economies like businesses have good and bad years, right now the cloth needs to be trimmed to size, if judged on a viewing spectacle, there's not many better attended races or race weekends on the calendar. Dont take the piss Liberty,

    • + 1
    • Jun 26 2019 - 20:57
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,773

      Quite the opposite. There are more people countries wanting to host than there are slots available. The ones struggling are due to government related bullshit. Races that are not well organize and demamd subsidies to exist.

      • + 0
      • Jun 27 2019 - 02:12
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,832

    Thing about the British GP is that they have also gotten "the Monza treatment". It has gotten various cost reductions from the FIA and Liberty already. If they can't survive even then, then there isn't much the F1 guys can do about it anymore. It isn't that F1 turned it's back on the British GP, it's that the British GP is failing to get the funds necessary.

    • + 0
    • Jun 27 2019 - 05:08

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari end Mercedes' run of race wins in Austria?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
cour-pic
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,729
  • Podiums 72
  • Grand Prix 90
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar