Hamilton: F1 can't turn its back on British GP

Lewis Hamilton has urged Formula 1 and Liberty Meia to not turn its back on Silverstone amid doubt over the future of the event.
The circuit's contract to host an F1 championship round expires after the current season, after the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) activated a clause in its contract in 2017.
It is believed that discussions are ongoing over an event for 2020 and beyond, with talks set to continue at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.
Hamilton believes that the sport can't see the UK disappear from the calendar as it's the foundation of the sport, coupled with Silverstone being an "awesome" place.
“I truly believe Liberty have got to keep Formula 1 in the UK and particularly Silverstone,” said Hamilton.
“It is an awesome track, an awesome place, with one of the biggest attendances of the season. You can’t turn your back on that.
"There are some really awesome circuits and Silverstone is one of those. The UK is the foundation of what this sport is.
“If you take away the legendary races and you are left with only new ones, you lose all of the history and culture of what makes Formula 1 what it is.”
Two new races will feature on next year's calendar, as Vietnam makes its first appearance on the schedule, while the Dutch Grand Prix returns for the first time since 1985.
Replies (5)
Ram Samartha
Posts: 710
There was a good article in Forbes last month about the negotiations. "According to the FT, the BRDC has offered $19.5 million (£15 million) a year whilst Liberty is demanding $23.5 million." Seems like a pretty big gap. It seems to me that from a business perspective if your market cannot support a product then you move to markets that will support the product. F1 wants to grow its fan base not fight to keep races in places that can't support them. If the BRDC really want to keep the race at Silverstone they could probably start a gofundme page and get the loyal British race fans to fund the balance. Even a private citizen could start such a page as I don't have much faith in the BRDC's ability to be successful businessmen.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,773
I agree. The BRDC has been complaining and whining about this since forever. As far as I know Silverstone can suck it. How the hell do they manage to host one of the top 3 races of the year, with record attendance year after year, and then still struggle. No, this is not Liberty's problem. Maybe Brands Hatch is available.
Pistonhead
Posts: 110
No sure, Silverstone isn't the only venue to be experiencing the reality of finances, even the teams are facing it - Liberty cannot be pushing up the ante when all else around is struggling. Needs to get real, economies like businesses have good and bad years, right now the cloth needs to be trimmed to size, if judged on a viewing spectacle, there's not many better attended races or race weekends on the calendar. Dont take the piss Liberty,
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,773
Quite the opposite. There are more people countries wanting to host than there are slots available. The ones struggling are due to government related bullshit. Races that are not well organize and demamd subsidies to exist.
calle.itw
Posts: 6,832
Thing about the British GP is that they have also gotten "the Monza treatment". It has gotten various cost reductions from the FIA and Liberty already. If they can't survive even then, then there isn't much the F1 guys can do about it anymore. It isn't that F1 turned it's back on the British GP, it's that the British GP is failing to get the funds necessary.