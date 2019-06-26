user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Mercedes explains why Bottas struggled after VSC in France

  • Published on 26 Jun 2019 14:12
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes has explained why Valtteri Bottas had a pace disadvantage towards the end of the French Grand Prix.

Bottas was comfortably ahead of Charles Leclerc in the latter stages of the race, before a virtual safety car was called with three laps to go, as a bollard was rolling on the circuit.

MOREBottas: Removing Mistral chicane would improve Paul Ricard | Hamilton: Teams shouldn't be involved in designing the future of F1

Mercedes says that it didn't quite optimise the situation during a very short virtual safety car period, as it prioritised getting Bottas in the right engine modes before anything else. 

"This is the shortest VSC we've had so far, 32 seconds total in the duration of which 18 was the VSC deployed to the VSC ending," said chief strategist James Vowles. "That period of time is very, very busy for the drivers. 

"First of all, they're towards the pit entry so we have to make sure they know that they're not stopping. That takes a few seconds to get.

"Next, we have to put the power unit into a number of modes to make sure it's safe to operate under a VSC, and ready to go at the restart. From the VSC ending message, it was 14 seconds, a very short period of time.

"During that, Valtteri was in a high-speed corner going into a slow speed corner when the VSC, and went what was called 'unsafe' on his delta time. 

"That means that he's negative and if he carries on that way, he could receive a penalty, so priority one was getting him safe relative to the delta time, which took a few seconds to do.

"He did that, he was about four seconds safer to the delta time and everything was good. The problem is when the VSC ended, he didn't have a very long analogue distance to get back into a condition of let's say, zero.

"As a result of it, we lost a few seconds relative to optimum but you would have seen that Charles Leclerc had the same thing, he closed up only by a few tenths.

"He suffered from the same dilemma because he was at the same part of the track as we were. So under the VSC conditions, when it's a little bit longer you have enough time to get back to a delta time of around zero.

"But when it's so short like that, it's just a little bit busy and we didn't quite optimise it fully."

Bottas held on for second to place to take Mercedes' sixth one-two finish of the season, while Bottas took his seventh podium of the year. 


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari end Mercedes' run of race wins in Austria?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
cour-pic
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 939
  • Podiums 32
  • Grand Prix 90
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (29)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar