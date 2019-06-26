user icon
Quiz: Test your knowledge of the Austrian Grand Prix

  • Published on 26 Jun 2019 13:17
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

This weekend sees the Austrian Grand Prix take place, as Ferrari continues to search for an answer to Mercedes. Below, you can take our quiz and test your knowledge on the Austrian Grand Prix. Will you be a backmarker, a points scorer, a podium finisher or a champion? 


Replies (5)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,832

    Oh, this was pretty entertaining. I'd definitely like more quizzes in the future.

    • + 0
    • Jun 26 2019 - 19:13
    • Fergal Walsh

      Posts: 42

      Definitely coming! What score did you get?

      • + 0
      • Jun 26 2019 - 19:23
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,832

      9 :3

      • + 0
      • Jun 26 2019 - 20:26
    • Fergal Walsh

      Posts: 42

      Which caught you out?

      • + 0
      • Jun 26 2019 - 21:02
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,832

      The length of the track. I never remember how long the tracks are, only which are longer and shorter. :)

      • + 0
      • Jun 27 2019 - 05:08


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

