Williams confirms Lowe won't return to team

Williams has confirmed that Paddy Lowe will not be returning to the team in the future.
A couple of weeks before the start of the 2019 season, Lowe confirmed that he was taking a "leave of absence" from the Grove squad.
However, his leave has now been made permanent.
"After a period of careful reflection I have reached the decision that I will not return to work at Williams,” said Lowe.
“I wish all my previous colleagues the very best to meet the challenges ahead, which I am sure they will do. I would especially like to thank the Williams fans who are so supportive.”
Lowe joined Williams in 2017 after spending three years with Mercedes, who dominated the early stages of the turbo hybrid era.
Deputy team principal Claire Williams added: “We understand and respect the decision Paddy has reached and wish him well for the future“.
Williams is enduring a tough season, languishing at the back of the field and fighting over the last positions on the grid.
Lowe was a high-profile recruitment for Williams following his success with Mercedes, however the partnership failed to produce results, as the 2018 season also saw a poor year for the team.
After scoring just seven points last year, it's yet to get close to finishing inside the top ten this year. Its problems became evident at pre-season testing when it failed to make it onto the circuit for the first two days of running.
Shortly after testing, Williams announced that Lowe had left the team, while aerodynamicist Doug McKiernan took on senior responsibilities for the technical direction of the car.
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,579
No surprise, but a big shame for Williams
JuJuHound
Posts: 42
Why shame?, he is the scapegoat. It's a big relief for both sides.
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,579
He was a good guy, a lot of experience. Problems started way before 2019, which i don't think was all his fault. It's Claire that needs to step down
DutchF1
Posts: 11,379
Claire is the last women standing. Allerlei mensen worden aangetrokken en moeten weg en de problemen worden niet opgelost. Zou het niet een beetje boel aan haar beleid liggen....
mcbhargav
Posts: 962
By the time Claire is done with Williams, F1 will forget its existence. It running on the reserve, which is Frank’s previous achievements.
Pistonhead
Posts: 110
Paddy had to go, he was responsible for design direction and thus results which have resulted in reduced sponsorship income, it's hard but the buck rests with him. Now - Claire has to decide if being a privateer is worth it - why not link in with Merc, be a B team and at least enjoy some competitiveness, it cannot be fun knowing you will come last in every race.
Ram Samartha
Posts: 710
Claire's been told she's the problem and needs to go, but her ego got in the way and she discarded the feedback. If I was Lowe there is no way in hell I'd go back. He's got a good story. There's bound to be a book deal there for him if he wants it