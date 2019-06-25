user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Ricciardo thinks about fan interest while racing

  • Published on 25 Jun 2019 09:24
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo says he sometimes admits to himself in the cockpit during Formula 1 races that the Grand Prix is not exciting for fans.

Last time out in France, Mercedes took its eighth victory of the season, and its sixth one-two finish.

The lack of on-track action wasn't received well by the fans, with Ricciardo stating that he "for sure" understands if people turn off their TVs and lose interest.

"To be honest, if I'm by myself and I can see big gaps across the field in front of me, in my mirrors, sometimes I'm also thinking 'this isn't probably that exciting for people watching'," the Renault driver said.

"As a racer, I would love for everything to be equal, so all us 20 drivers could be fighting to see who the best is.

"Some tracks, some drivers would be better and you would see a mix as the top guy wouldn't always be winning, it would be close.

"I know there was a big meeting to continue discussing things for 2021, so hopefully. At the moment it's a bit easy for Mercedes, but I don't want to criticise them.

"They're the ones doing the job, it's up to everyone else to catch up. But it's easy to be frustrated without the car."

Ricciardo 'had fun' on the last lap of the French GP

Ricciardo crossed the finish line at the French Grand Prix in seventh place, but was demoted back to 11th following two five-second time penalties for incidents involving Lando Norris and Kimi Raikkonen on the final lap.

However, the Australian says that it was better to go attacking rather than just sit back and be happy with the result in hand. 

"When the track is so wide, you got to improvise a little," he said. "It was fun on the last lap. It's to have a fight than just sit behind and be a loser. I enjoyed it.

"Everytime I was going into brake late, I was just pulling it off. But it is improving. I'm getting more confidence compared to the start of the year from it."


Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 42

    French GP was probably the most boring race of this season, I really struggled to watch till the end. But I think the broadcast missed some good action. We haven't see a lot from the battle between Russell & Kubica, we haven't see live action of Norris and Riccardo. I don't want to blame guys from TV much but when race like this happen they need to work harder to find any battle on track immediately.

    • + 0
    • Jun 25 2019 - 10:57
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,832

      I agree, and even then they did a good thing by having the cams following the midfield most of the time.

      • + 0
      • Jun 25 2019 - 21:27
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,579

    And of course it's no fault of the drivers. But that race in France sucked

    • + 2
    • Jun 25 2019 - 11:13
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,832

      On the bright side I got a lot of stuff done in the meantime. Watered my plants, did the laundry, dished the dishes.

      • + 0
      • Jun 26 2019 - 05:16

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari end Mercedes' run of race wins in Austria?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
cour-pic
  • Team Renault
  • Points 734
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 90
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar