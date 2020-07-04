user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton under investigation for failing to slow for yellow flags

Hamilton under investigation for failing to slow for yellow flags

  • Published on 04 Jul 2020 18:09
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton is under investigation for failing to slow for yellow flags between Turns 5 and 7 during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix. 

He has also been summoned to the stewards for leaving the track at Turn 10 on his first flying lap in Q3.

Hamilton qualified in second place at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday, behind teammate Valtteri Bottas who was the cause of the yellow flags in question.

On his final hot lap, Bottas skated off the road in the middle sector and took a trip through the gravel. Hamilton, who followed Bottas through the corner. denies that the incident cost him a chance at pole position. 

“I came around the corner and got on the power and I thought that Valtteri had perhaps just gone wide and carried on,” Hamilton said.

“So I was looking out for the gravel on the track and for a car on the track but there was nothing there so I just continued on. It happened pretty quick and it was a pretty big puff of dust.”

Hamilton will report to the stewards at 18:15 local time. Last year in Spielberg, Hamilton received a grid penalty after he was found guilty of impeding Kimi Raikkonen during qualifying.

 

More to follow...

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,945
  • Podiums 81
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar