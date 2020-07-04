Hamilton under investigation for failing to slow for yellow flags

Lewis Hamilton is under investigation for failing to slow for yellow flags between Turns 5 and 7 during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

He has also been summoned to the stewards for leaving the track at Turn 10 on his first flying lap in Q3.

Hamilton qualified in second place at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday, behind teammate Valtteri Bottas who was the cause of the yellow flags in question.

On his final hot lap, Bottas skated off the road in the middle sector and took a trip through the gravel. Hamilton, who followed Bottas through the corner. denies that the incident cost him a chance at pole position.

“I came around the corner and got on the power and I thought that Valtteri had perhaps just gone wide and carried on,” Hamilton said.

“So I was looking out for the gravel on the track and for a car on the track but there was nothing there so I just continued on. It happened pretty quick and it was a pretty big puff of dust.”

Hamilton will report to the stewards at 18:15 local time. Last year in Spielberg, Hamilton received a grid penalty after he was found guilty of impeding Kimi Raikkonen during qualifying.

More to follow...