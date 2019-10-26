Pole-sitter Verstappen under investigation for yellow flag infringement

Max Verstappen's pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix is under threat as he is currently being investigated by the stewards.

At the end of Q3, Valtteri Bottas crashed at the final corner while trying to improve on his previously set time.

Verstappen, who was on provisional pole after the first runs, is alleged to have not slowed down sufficiently while passing Bottas' stricken car.

The Dutchman is being summoned over a breach of the rule Article 2.4.5.1 b of the FIA International Sporting Code.

More to follow...