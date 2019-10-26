Qualifying: Verstappen on pole as Bottas crashes out

user icon
<strong>Qualifying:</strong> Verstappen on pole as Bottas crashes out

  • Published on 26 Oct 2019 21:03
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen has taken pole position for the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix, securing his second pole of the season.

Verstappen set the fastest lap on the first runs in Q3, and found his closest challenge coming from Charles Leclerc, who will start on the front row alongside Verstappen. 

On his second run, Leclerc made a series of mistakes in the final sector and couldn't improve, while moments later behind him, Valtteri Bottas hit the wall at the final corner.

Bottas oversteered late on in the corner and slid along the wall before coming to stop after hitting the TecPro barriers.

The Finn's fastest lap time was good enough for sixth place, two-thousandths of a second behind Alexander Albon who failed to improve on his second lap.

While Albon and Bottas will share the third row, Sebastian Vettel will start in front of Lewis Hamilton on the second row of the grid, with the former beating the Mercedes driver by one-tenth of a second.

All of the drivers inside the top six will start Sunday's race on the medium compound, as they all set their fastest Q2 times on the yellow-walled tyre.

McLaren beats Toro Rosso in the midfield fight

After showing strong pace on Friday in the second free practice session, Toro Rosso couldn't get the better of McLaren in qualifying, who once again ended as the fastest midfield team.

Carlos Sainz set the seventh fastest lap time in the session, ending up over three-tenths of a second ahead of teammate Lando Norris, with whom he will share the fourth row with.

Both Toro Rossos managed to make it into the final stage of qualifying, with Daniil Kvyat out-qualifying teammate Pierre Gasly, who rounded out the top ten.

Local favourite Sergio Perez was 11th fastest and found himself knocked out in Q2 - however, the Mexican will have a free choice of tyres for the start of the grand prix.

In what has been a tough week for Renault following their disqualification from the Japanese Grand Prix results, both of its cars failed to make it into the final stage of qualifying, joining Perez and the two Alfa Romeos in the Q2 elimination zone. 

Lance Stroll found himself out in Q1 once more, as did the Williams duo. Both Haas' also found themselves with an early exit, as they failed to make the cut-off for Q2.

F1Grand Prix Mexico - Qualifying

MX Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - 26 October 2019

Photos Mexico 2019

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
62
7
Racing Point
58
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

