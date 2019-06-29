user icon
icon

link-icon
<strong>FP3:</strong> Leclerc ends practice ahead of Mercedes

FP3: Leclerc ends practice ahead of Mercedes

  • Published on 29 Jun 2019 13:01
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc has ended the final practice session on top of the timesheets, as he edged out Lewis Hamilton for the top spot.

Leclerc ended yesterday's second practice session in first place, however that particular outing was disrupted by a number of red flags which didn't provide a representative order.

Hamilton was just over one-tenth down on the Monegasque driver, as Ferrari prepares to challenge Mercedes in qualifying, aiming for its third pole position of the season.

Sebastian Vettel was fourth in the second Ferrari as he struggled to put a whole lap together during the 60-minute session.

Gasly reports engine problems

It was a far from ideal session for Pierre Gasly, who ended the session in seventh place behind teammate Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris.

The Frenchman returned to the pit lane early on reporting a loss of power and the team had to inspect the issue, which cost him some track time.

Already struggling with the energy drink squad, his lap time was seven-tenths down Verstappen's while Carlos Sainz lingered close behind.

However, Sainz will take a grid penalty for the race, along with Alexander Albon and Nico Hulkenberg. Sainz and Albon will start from the back of the grid, while Hulkenberg's engine change sees him receive a five-place grid drop.

Renault's pace from Friday seemed to improve on Hulkenberg's side, however his teammate Daniel Ricciardo only ended the session in 17th - ahead of Kevin Magnussen, George Russell and Robert Kubica.

Daniil Kvyat sneaked his Toro Rosso into the top ten, just behind the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovianzzi. 

F1Grand Prix Austria - Free practice 3

AT Red Bull Ring - 29 June 2019

Photos Austria 2019

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 966

    McLaren looking strong again this weekend. Looks like they might be fighting the Red Bulls.

    • + 0
    • Jun 29 2019 - 13:52

Related news

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
62
7
Racing Point
58
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 262
  • Podiums 9
  • Grand Prix 38
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar