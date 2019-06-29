FP3: Leclerc ends practice ahead of Mercedes

Charles Leclerc has ended the final practice session on top of the timesheets, as he edged out Lewis Hamilton for the top spot.

Leclerc ended yesterday's second practice session in first place, however that particular outing was disrupted by a number of red flags which didn't provide a representative order.

Hamilton was just over one-tenth down on the Monegasque driver, as Ferrari prepares to challenge Mercedes in qualifying, aiming for its third pole position of the season.

Sebastian Vettel was fourth in the second Ferrari as he struggled to put a whole lap together during the 60-minute session.

Gasly reports engine problems

It was a far from ideal session for Pierre Gasly, who ended the session in seventh place behind teammate Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris.

The Frenchman returned to the pit lane early on reporting a loss of power and the team had to inspect the issue, which cost him some track time.

Already struggling with the energy drink squad, his lap time was seven-tenths down Verstappen's while Carlos Sainz lingered close behind.

However, Sainz will take a grid penalty for the race, along with Alexander Albon and Nico Hulkenberg. Sainz and Albon will start from the back of the grid, while Hulkenberg's engine change sees him receive a five-place grid drop.

Renault's pace from Friday seemed to improve on Hulkenberg's side, however his teammate Daniel Ricciardo only ended the session in 17th - ahead of Kevin Magnussen, George Russell and Robert Kubica.

Daniil Kvyat sneaked his Toro Rosso into the top ten, just behind the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovianzzi.