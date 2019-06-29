Formula 2 and Formula 3 set to race at Zandvoort in 2020

The Formula 2 and Formula 3 junior categories are set to be a part of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, when the race at Zandvoort returns to the calendar next year.

The European country will end its 35-year absence from the calendar next season, joining Vietnam as a new feature on the schedule under commercial rights holder Liberty Media.

The junior categories of F2 and F3, which raced last weekend in France and this weekend in Austria, will boost the schedule for the event. The European Formula 3 championship, which merged with the GP3 Series to form the current FIA Formula 3 championship, raced at the Dutch circuit.

The date for the race weekend is not yet confirmed, however it is believed that both Liberty Media and Zandvoort organisers are in favour of a race at the beginning of May.

Provisional weekend schedule

