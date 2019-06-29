user icon
Formula 2 and Formula 3 set to race at Zandvoort in 2020

Formula 2 and Formula 3 set to race at Zandvoort in 2020

  • Published on 29 Jun 2019 11:40
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Formula 2 and Formula 3 junior categories are set to be a part of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, when the race at Zandvoort returns to the calendar next year.

The European country will end its 35-year absence from the calendar next season, joining Vietnam as a new feature on the schedule under commercial rights holder Liberty Media.

The junior categories of F2 and F3, which raced last weekend in France and this weekend in Austria, will boost the schedule for the event. The European Formula 3 championship, which merged with the GP3 Series to form the current FIA Formula 3 championship, raced at the Dutch circuit.

The date for the race weekend is not yet confirmed, however it is believed that both Liberty Media and Zandvoort organisers are in favour of a race at the beginning of May.

 

Provisional weekend schedule
 

                        Formula 3 Practice                                Fri, 10:15
                        Formula 1  FP1                                Fri, 12:30
                        Formula 2 Practice                                Fri, 13:40
                        Formula 1 FP2                                Fri, 16:30
                        Formula 2 Qualifying                                Fri, 17:25
                        Formula 3 Qualifying                                Fri, 18:20
   
                        Formula 3 Feature Race                                Sat, 09:35
                        Formula 1  FP3                                Sat, 12:00
                        Formula 1 Qualifying                                Sat, 15:00
                        Formula 2 Feature Race                                Sat, 16:45
    
                        Formula 3 Sprint Race                                 Sun, 09:35
                        Formula 2 Sprint Race                                Sun, 10:50
                        2020 Dutch Grand Prix                                Sun, 15:10

 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

