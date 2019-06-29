user icon
Hulkenberg to take grid penalty for new engine

  • Published on 29 Jun 2019 09:47
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Renault has confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg will be fitted with this Spec B engine or the remainder of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

The engine was originally introduced in France last weekend, but just Daniel Ricciardo ran the update.

As it is the fifth internal combustion engine that Hulkenberg has used this year, he will drop five places on Sunday's grid.

Hulkenberg confirmed on Friday evening that the team was evaluating whether or not to place the new engine in his car for the rest of the weekend.

The team struggled to get up to speed around the Red Bull Ring, ending the second practice session in the lower reaches of the timesheets. 

Hulkenberg claimed that the team was struggling to find a good balance and insisted a lot of work was needed overnight in order to make the car improve for the rest of the weekend. 

The Enstone squad has scored points at the last three races and has closed in on McLaren for fourth in the constructors' standings - where it finished the 2018 season.

Replies (1)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,420

    Might aswell, it doesn't look like a good track for them.

    • + 0
    • Jun 29 2019 - 12:58

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar