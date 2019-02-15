Paul di Resta will continue to race in the DTM series after Aston Martin confirmed his seat for the upcoming season. Di Resta won the DTM title in 2010 with HWA, pri...
Mercedes racer Gary Paffett believes that Pascal Wehrlein will make a strong return to DTM, stating that he is a more complete driver than 2015. After losing out on a drive...
Daniel Juncadella is back in the DTM. The Spaniard will return to the cockpit of his Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM after a one-year break from DTM racing. Juncadella had a twin role las...
Gerhard Berger has been handing the quest of rebuilding DTM after Mercedes shockingly announced it would depart the series at the end of 2018. The German manufacturer wishes to ...
With three months left before the season opener at Hockenheim, Audi have officially confirmed their line up for the 2017 season. The premium brand are the only manufacturer to f...
The Mercedes-AMG DTM driver line-up for the 2017 DTM has now been confirmed. It includes one new arrival, four familiar faces and one returnee. The newcomer to the Mercedes-AMG ...
Audi are expecting newcomers Rene Rast and Loic Duval to slot in comfortably to the team and the racing series next season. Both drivers are having a change of scener...
Audi have announced that Loïc Duval and Rene Rast will complete their six-car lineup for the 2017 DTM season. Duval and Rast join Mattias Ekström, Jamie Green, Nico M...
Rene Rast is keen for a full-time chance in DTM after filling in for Mattias Ekstrom at the Hockenheim season finale earlier this month. Ekstrom opted to race in the World Rall...
DTM's grid could drop from 24 cars to 18 in 2017. The move comes after Audi, BMW, and Mercedes reportedly each agreed to shrink their representation from eight cars to six,...
Marco Wittmann has taken his second DTM title after finishing in fourth position in the final race at Hockenheim. Edoardo Mortara, who was challenging Wittmann for the title wo...
Antonio Felix Da Costa took his second pole position of the weekend at the final race of the season at Hockenheim. Da Costa set a 1 minute 32.525, a lap that was only one hundr...
Miguel Molina won the first race of the weekend at Hockenheim after beating Antonio Felix Da Costa off the line. The two title contenders of Marco Wittmann and Edoardo Mortara ...
Antonio Felix Da Costa has started his final DTM weekend brilliantly by taking pole position for the first race of the weekend after setting a 1 minute 32.344. BMW and Aud...
DTM will round out the 2016 championship season this weekend at Hockenheim. The series is an attractive category for past and future Formula One drivers with Paul Di Resta and ...
Double DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom is set to miss the championship's final round at Hockenheim next month in order to make a bid for the FIA World Rallycross championship c...
Martin Tomczyk will stop racing in the DTM after this season after sixteen years in the touring car series. The 34-year-old German will elaborate further about his decisi...
Esteban Ocon has said he is looking forward to his Formula One début next weekend but admits he is sad to not be seeing out his maiden DTM campaign. The Frenchman has be...
DTM organisers ITR may feel good to look back on the first half of the season 2016. The touring car class enjoyed higher ratings, and a six per-cent rise in spectator numbers c...
Felix Rosenqvist will replace Esteban Ocon at the next DTM round in Moscow. Ocon was confirmed as a Manor Formula One driver this morning, and although there are no calendar cl...
Former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov will race a Mercedes in the German touring car series DTM in 2014. The former Renault and Caterham driver tested for the German marque recently...
A great finale: to conclude the season, the DTM fans got to see an action-packed rain race with plenty of surprises at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg. After entertaining ...
Good news for the DTM enthusiasts in Austria: the most popular international touring-car series will race at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring up to and including 2016. Some three weeks...
DTM is going to contest its races on Hankook tyres up to and including 2016 at least. DTM rights holder and promoter ITR e.V. and the South Korean company extended their exclusi...
A little bit less than four weeks prior to the DTM season opener, the DTM presented itself to the media at the occasion of the start of the second and final ITR test at the Hock...
Robert Kubica has been left out of Mercedes' lineup for the German touring car series DTM in 2013. Last month, the Pole tested one of the German marque's cars, with Toto Wolff s...
Former Marussia driver Timo Glock has agreed a three-year contract to race in Germany's DTM touring car series with BMW. That is the claim of Sport Bild, reporting that the deal...
Robert Kubica is set to test a Mercedes DTM car, Germany's Auto Motor und Sport reports. It was believed the Pole, who has been recovering from horrific injuries sustained in an...
After one of the most thrilling seasons in DTM history, the most popular international touring car series will head into the 2013 season at the same technical level. Technical r...
David Coulthard has called time on his premier motor racing career. The former McLaren and Red Bull driver, now 41, switched to the top German touring car category DTM after his...
From 2014, DTM will be heading in a new direction. Thanks to a cooperation deal signed this Tuesday in Tokyo, the most popular international touring-car series is not only open ...
Mercedes-Benz is expanding its successful young driver programme in the 2012 season with a junior team for the German Touring Car Masters (DTM). Roberto Merhi (Spain, 20, Junge ...
The 2012 DTM season will see Mercedes-Benz and Jamie Green continue a long-standing collaboration that first began in Formula 3. It will be his eighth season in the worlds mos...
Six weeks before the new DTM season opens at the Hockenheimring on April 29 the decision has been made: Audi will be fielding a total of eight vehicles in the competition with B...
Mercedes-Benz has once again called on the services of experienced DTM driver Susie Wolff for the 2012 season. The fastest woman in touring car racing has competed in the series...
15 Feb 2019 09:30
14 Feb 2018 13:46
08 Feb 2018 13:05
26 Jul 2017 10:24
10 Feb 2017 07:35
26 Jan 2017 11:29
02 Jan 2017 13:50
12 Dec 2016 14:32
25 Oct 2016 16:40
18 Oct 2016 16:45
16 Oct 2016 16:26
15 Oct 2016 15:41
11 Oct 2016 10:50
12 Sep 2016 13:05
09 Sep 2016 15:12
17 Aug 2016 13:03
12 Aug 2016 16:30
10 Aug 2016 11:05
28 Feb 2014 13:53
20 Oct 2013 22:53
20 Jun 2013 14:32
02 May 2013 14:58
09 Apr 2013 16:47
20 Feb 2013 16:08
25 Jan 2013 13:27
17 Jan 2013 16:38
23 Oct 2012 08:50
19 Oct 2012 08:28
16 Oct 2012 13:46
02 Apr 2012 11:45
16 Mar 2012 13:15
14 Mar 2012 15:35
09 Mar 2012 15:08
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10